Indian students caught in visa sting at fake university can sue US govt, court rules
Updated : August 16, 2019 11:40 AM IST
The 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia revived a proposed class action on behalf of more than 500 students who said they were deprived of due process when the government revoked their lawful immigration status after ensnaring them in the sting.
The government in 2013 created the University of Northern New Jersey, supposedly located in the town of Cranford, to catch brokers of fraudulent studentÂ visas, even creating a website and social media accounts for the school that looked real.
It said brokers recruited more than 1,000 students to enroll, typically charged thousands of dollars forÂ visas so they could stay, and sometimes arranged illegally for workÂ visas.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more