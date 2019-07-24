#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Steel magnate LN Mittal's younger brother Pramod Mittal detained in Bosnia on suspicion of organised crime and abuse of office

Updated : July 24, 2019 11:25 AM IST

Mittal, the younger brother of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, heads the supervisory board at metallurgical coke producer Global Ispat Koksna Industrija Lukavac (GIKIL), which has been among Bosnia's biggest exporters.
Prosecutor Cazim Serhatlic, from the Tuzla cantonal prosecution department, said on state television that Mittal, GIKIL's General Manager Paramesh Bhattacharyya and Razib Dash, a supervisory board member, had been detained.
They have so far been held at GIKIL's premises in the northern town of Lukavac while police examine the premises and then will be taken to the Tuzla prosecutors department, Serhatlic said.
