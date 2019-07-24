Infrastructure

Steel magnate LN Mittal's younger brother Pramod Mittal detained in Bosnia on suspicion of organised crime and abuse of office

Mittal, the younger brother of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, heads the supervisory board at metallurgical coke producer Global Ispat Koksna Industrija Lukavac (GIKIL), which has been among Bosnia's biggest exporters.

Prosecutor Cazim Serhatlic, from the Tuzla cantonal prosecution department, said on state television that Mittal, GIKIL's General Manager Paramesh Bhattacharyya and Razib Dash, a supervisory board member, had been detained.