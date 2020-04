In a major relief to Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHF), the Delhi High Court has directed that no coercive action be taken against the NBFC over non-payment of dues to debenture holders until May 19 – the next date fixed for the hearing. IBHF had moved court, seeking relief against paying – primarily fund houses – as long as it offered the RBI moratorium to borrowers.

IBHF submitted in the HC that RBI had issued a moratorium circular on March 27 allowing financial institutions to grant a moratorium on installments due between March 1 and May 31, 2020. IBHF argued that owing to such regulatory action, it has become "impossible" to effect recoveries of debts owed to it by various institutions.

IBHF counsels argued that the inability to recover the funds directly impacted the ability of the NBFC to pay dues, including non-convertible debentures (NCDs) held by mutual fund houses. In light of RBI circular, IBHF had sought that no coercive action be taken for non-payment of dues.

IBHF submitted that the applicability and effect of RBI's moratorium circular cannot be denied. It agreed to pay interest, as per the agreement, on the principal amount due.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) disputed IBHF’s claims and argued that the RBI circular did not affect the liabilities arising from NCDs.

The Delhi HC order said, “Given the peculiar facts of the case and the present lockdown, no coercive action is allowed against Indiabulls Housing.” The HC also issued notices to RBI and SEBI, seeking their reply on the concerns raised by IBHF.