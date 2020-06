What is Publicity Interest Litigation (PIL)? As per the Supreme Court, on April 21, a PIL seeking subsidies for treatment of non-COVID patients, citing loss of livelihood, was termed as one. Today, only a few days later, a plea filed by a Delhi based farmer seeking to change the name of the country from India to its “authentic name" Bharat or Hindustan, has been referred by the top court to the government.

As per the apex court, this appeared to be a fit case to allow the petitioner's concerns to be considered by the Ministry of Home Affairs, as a representation. The petitioner argues that the change of name will help the country get over its colonial past. The plea argues that the name "India" is symbolic of English rulers, a symbol of slavery, and a relic of British Raj. As per the plea, a change in name would "instill a sense of pride in our own nationality". The PIL seeks an amendment to Article 1 of the constitution. Article 1 currently states – "India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States". The PIL hopes to change it to "Bharat / Hindustan is a Union of States".