Legal India initiates probe against alleged dumping of fibre boards Updated : April 24, 2020 02:34 PM IST According to global trade norms, a country is allowed to impose tariffs on such dumped products to provide a level-playing field to domestic manufacturers. The product under consideration is a composite wood product made out of wood waste fibres.