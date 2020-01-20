Income Tax Department raids Bharat Hotel MD Jyotsna Suri, associates

A team of the Income Tax Department is conducting searches at multiple locations in connection with an alleged tax-evasion case involving Jyotsna Suri, managing director of Bharat Hotel, reported CNN-News18.

The I-T department is conducting raids at around eight locations. Along with Suri, her close associates including Jayant Nanda, who owns Cargo Motors, are also being raided, the report said.

Bharat Hotel runs five-star properties under the brand 'The LaLiT'. In 2006, Suri took charge of the chain after the death of her husband Lalit Suri.