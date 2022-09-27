In a first, Supreme Court to livestream Constitution Bench hearings today: Where to watch

By CNBCTV18.COM

The Supreme Court is set to live stream proceedings before three of its constitutional benches on September 27, for the first time in a historic move. The livestream will run through the webcast of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and can be viewed on the Supreme Court's own platform https://webcast.gov.in/scindia/ from 10.30 am onward.

The three cases that will be heard, include. the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota case, the case on the rift in Shiv Sena that led to the party's split, and a case relating to the validity of the All India Bar Examination.

This is a historical event for the apex court that actual hearings before a bench will be livestreamed for public viewing. Earlier proceedings before a ceremonial bench were livestreamed on August 26, the day former CJI NV Ramana retired.

On Monday, while heading a three-judge bench, Chief Justice of India UU Lalit said that the apex court would soon have its own platform for livestreaming hearings.

Earlier, Mint reported that the top court may livestream proceedings through YouTube and later host them on its server.

Those who wish to view the proceedings will be able to access them on their cell phones, laptops and computers without any hassle.

According to reports, the three constitution benches scheduled to hear cases on Tuesday will be presided over by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit will preside over the bench hearing petitions challenging the reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). The case challenges the 103rd Constitutional Amendment.

The bench presided by Justice Chandrachud will hear a petition regarding the political crisis in Maharashtra that precipitated from the rift in Shiv Sena leading to the party breaking into two factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray.

The third hearing will be presided over by Justice Kaul. The bench will hear the matter regarding the validity of the All India Bar Examination.