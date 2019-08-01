Implementation of Amrapali judgement, a big legal hurdle
Updated : August 01, 2019 09:58 AM IST
The top court ordered ED to probe the alleged money laundering by realtors and appointed the state-run National Buildings Construction Corporation, as a project management consultant, to complete the unfinished projects.
The top-management of the housing group splurged homebuyers' funds on gold, luxury watches, weddings, personal assets, lawyers and celebrity fee etc.
