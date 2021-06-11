Home

    Implement one nation-one ration card immediately, it's for migrant workers: SC to WB govt

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    The Supreme Court on Friday asked the West Bengal government to implement one nation-one ration card immediately without any excuse. Migrant workers were forced to return to their hometown as lockdown was imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
    "You can not cite one or the other problem. This is for migrant workers," the apex court said.
    The top court reserved its order on the case relating to problems faced by migrants during the lockdown and on the registration process of unorganised workers so that they can avail the welfare benefits given under various government schemes.
    More details are awaited.
