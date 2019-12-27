Legal
IIT-Delhi files 150 patents in 2019, highest ever in a year
Updated : December 27, 2019 08:26 AM IST
IIT—Delhi Director, Prof Ramgopal Rao, said that the institute has filed 150 IPs (patents, designs etc.) in 2019 — a 20 percent increase over 2018 figures.
IIT—Delhi's Dr Anil Wali cited some of the key innovation, which include a process to produce fuel from e-waste, a novel wearable device to measure pulse pressure et al.
Prof Wali also emphasised that FITT's mission is to become an effective outreach and interface platform to enable innovations, promote commercialisation of science & technology and encourage research spin-offs.
