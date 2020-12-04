Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
If saloons can run, why not spas: HC asks AAP govt

Updated : December 04, 2020 03:54 PM IST

The petitioners have claimed that the spas in other states are running with full safety measures, but are not permitted in Delhi.
The court was hearing two pleas moved by several persons who run spas which have been shut since the first lockdown was enforced in Delhi.
