ICJ rules in India’s favour, asks Pakistan to reconsider death sentence of Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav

The International Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled in India's favour asking Pakistan to reconsider the death sentence of Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav.

By fifteen votes to one, the court rejected the objection of Pakistan to the admissibility of India's application and also found that Pakistan breached the Vienna Convention by not informing Jadhav of his rights.

The court has said that Jadhav’s death sentence should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the conviction/sentence in light of Pakistan’s breach of Art 36(1) i.e. denial of consular access and notification.

However, the court has rejected most of the remedies sought by India, including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India.

India moved the ICJ on May 8, 2017, for the "egregious violation" of the provisions of the Vienna Convention by Pakistan by repeatedly denying New Delhi consular access to Jadhav.

A bench of the ICJ, which was set up after World War II to resolve international disputes, on May 18, 2017, had restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.

A four-day public hearing in the high-profile case took place in February amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers on February 14.

During the hearing in ICJ, both India and Pakistan submitted their detailed pleas and responses. India based its case on two broad issues -- breach of Vienna Convention on consular access and the process of resolution.

Harish Salve, who was representing India in the case, questioned the functioning of Pakistan's notorious military courts and urged the top UN court to annul Jadhav's death sentence, which is based on an "extracted confession".