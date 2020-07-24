Legal Hyderabad encounter: SC extends time by 6 months for inquiry panel to conclude probe Updated : July 24, 2020 02:38 PM IST On December 12 last year, the apex court had appointed the 3-member commission for inquiry into the incident. The apex court was Friday informed that the commission has been unable to conclude the probe due to some unavoidable reasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply