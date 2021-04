The Tamil Nadu Government has agreed to let Vedanta reopen its controversial copper smelter unit in Tuticorin, for the sole purpose of producing oxygen, for a period of four months.

An all-party meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami unanimously agreed to let Vedanta reopen its Sterlite Copper plant, as long as its operations were specifically meant for the oxygen supply.

As per the resolution adopted at the meeting, Vedanta will be permitted to reopen the twin oxygen plants located within Sterlite Copper for a total period of four months only.

Further, a government-appointed committee will oversee the reopening and operations of the plant. The Tamil Nadu Government clarified that Vedanta will not be permitted to reopen its contentious copper smelter, located within the plant. The oxygen produced, the government said, would first be utilized for Tamil Nadu, before being diverted to other states.

In a statement, Vedanta said it was ready to re-operate the plant and supply the 1,000 tonnes of oxygen it had promised a few days ago.

“We are committed to making the entire production capacity of 1,000 tonnes available for the purpose of producing medical-grade oxygen, and are already working with experts on how best to resolve the logistics of dispatching this to critical areas in Tamil Nadu on priority, and subsequently across the nation,” a company statement said.

On Wednesday, Vedanta had written to the Union Health Ministry and Tamil Nadu Government and offered to utilize twin oxygen plants located within the smelter to supply 1,000 tonnes of oxygen per day, to meet the nation’s needs at the time of the pandemic.

“We can consider re-opening Sterlite Copper for four months for the sole purpose of oxygen supply,” said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami at the all-party meet, earlier today, while subsequently green-lighting Vedatna’s request.

The principal opposition party, the DMK, which has staunchly opposed Vedanta reopening its copper smelter, said that it would support the temporary reopening of Sterlite Copper only for the purpose of oxygen supply.