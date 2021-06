The Madras High Court on Monday suggested a slew of measures to sensitise society, state agencies and protect the rights of LGBTQIA+ community.

The slew of measures included police and government officials being given awareness training to ensure they respect LGBTQ rights. The court also recommended that schools and colleges should make gender-neutral restrooms available, and gender-nonconforming or trans prisoners should be housed separately if needed to protect them from sexual assault.

A single-judge bench of Justice Anand Venkatesh also banned any attempts by physical and mental health professionals to ‘cure’ sexual orientation.

“Ignorance is no justification for normalizing any form of discrimination," Justice Venkatesh wrote in his order. Educators should reach out to parents, to help "sensitize parents on issues of LGBTQIA+ community and gender nonconforming students, to ensure supportive families," his order read.

Justice Venkatesh was hearing a petition filed by a lesbian couple, who had complained that police had subjected them to harassment after their parents filed a missing person report.

In reaching his ruling, the judge said he had sought information on same-sex relationships from a psychologist.

The judge described himself as not "fully woke" and said he belonged to the majority in India, who are "yet to comprehend homosexuality completely".