How effective are tax information exchange treaties?

Updated : July 10, 2019 10:40 AM IST

Major economies have come together to force tax havens to sign Tax Information Exchange Agreements (TIEA).
Tax havens were first forced to sign TIEAs with G20 countries in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
A recent report by DIW Berlin shows that deposit of unaccounted monies in haven-based banks decreases whenever a new TIEA is signed but again increases after some time.
cnbc two logos
