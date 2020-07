Mumbai based lawyer Ghanshyam Upadhyay could claim, “I told you so”. Upadhyay filed a plea in Supreme Court less than 24 hours back warning of an extremely high likelihood of an encounter of Kanpur-based gangster Vikas Dubey. The petitioner, warning against “Talibanisation” of the country, has alleged that the Uttar Pradesh State and Police machinery were staging fake encounters.

Vikas Dubey, the Kanpur-based gangster, was killed in an encounter by UP STF personnel while being transported from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The UP Police claims after a road accident of the 3-vehicle convoy transporting him, Vikas Dubey took advantage of the confusion, snatching a gun and firing at police personnel. As per the police, they had to fire back in self defence, killing Vikas Dubey.

On July 3, Vikas Dubey caused an ambush of a police team heading to his house for a raid, leading to the death of 8 police personnel. A manhunt ensued, culminating on July 9, with Vikas Dubey being arrested in Ujjain’s (MP) Mahakal Temple. The manhunt led to the encounter of at least five key aides of Dubey.

The plea in SC, argues that the UP CM Yogi Adiyanath had warned that that culprits shall not be spared. After filing the plea last night, in Supreme Court, the petitioner had again written a letter to the SC registry today morning, seeking an urgent hearing.

The letter said, “There is every possibility of U.P police resorting to killing him and other remaining accused in fake encounters, as the police have killed five accused and thus, there is extreme urgency in the matter.”

The petitioner argues that the gangster got himself arrested in Ujjain (MP) to avoid an encounter by UP police. The plea urges that now when custody is handed over to the UP police, there is “every possibility” that he would be killed in an encounter like other associates. The Plea points out that at least 5 other aides of Vikas Dubey were arrested and then later killed in encounters by the UP Police.

As per the plea, the State machinery moved to demolish houses and malls belonging to the gangster and his family members. The petitioner argues that these actions are unknown to Indian law and demonstrate complete lawlessness. The petitioner further submits that such behavior and actions are like “jungle raj” and “police raj”, and can’t be justified.