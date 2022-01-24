Hindustan Zinc divestment case: Centre moves Supreme Court, seeks recall of judgment directing CBI probe

The Centre moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking a recall of the top judgment directing a probe into the Hindustan Zinc Ltd divestment case.

The apex court has agreed to hear and schedule the government’s plea for hearing.

Earlier in November 2021, the Supreme Court gave a nod for the sale of the government’s residual stake in Hindustan Zinc and also ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the 2002 strategic disinvestment of the company.

The court had held that there existed a prima facie case of violation of divestment norms in the 2002 government stake sale and disallowed the closure. The

In 2014, the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) had moved an application in the court alleging undervaluation of shares during 2002 divestment. Following the allegations, the apex court stayed any further divestment of government stake in the company in 2016.

Hindustan Zinc is now owned by Vedanta Limited . Vedanta had first acquired 26 percent of government stake in Hindustan Zinc in 2002 and later acquired more stake via the first call option and open offer. In 2009, the company exercised the second call option as per the shareholders’ purchase agreement, which was disputed by the government and the company subsequently filed an arbitration to claim settlement.

The government holds a 29.5 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc and expects around Rs 40,000 crore from the sale.