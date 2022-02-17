High Court forms arbitration tribunal in Munjal Family Dispute over ‘Hero’ trademark

The Delhi High Court has formed an arbitral tribunal in the dispute between Hero Electric and Hero MotoCorp. The court has formed a tribunal of three retired judges, namely, former judges Indu Malhotra, Deepak Mishra and Indermeet Kaur to decide on whether Hero Electric has exclusive rights to use the Hero trademark for its electric vehicles.

“A petition was filed by Hero Electric to refer the disputes to arbitration which was strongly opposed by Hero MotoCorp. The Court, while rejecting all contentions of Hero MotoCorp, has referred all the disputes under the family arrangement to a three-member arbitral tribunal", said Hero Electric in a statement.

Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric, had been engaged in a legal battle with his uncle Pawan Munjal over the use of the brand name ‘Hero’ for its electric vehicles. In January 2022, Vijay Munjal and his son Naveen Munjal had moved the Delhi High Court seeking an injunction against Pawan Munjal led Hero MotoCorp -- India’s largest two-wheeler producer.

"The high court has declined relief to Hero Electric and Hero MotoCorp is free to manufacture and sell electric vehicles under the trademark Hero", said Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar representing Hero MotoCorp to CNBC-TV18.

However, sources close to Hero Electric have said that the company has withdrawn its plea for injunction, as the dispute related to the Hero trademark will now be decided by the arbitration tribunal. "Given the reference of all disputes between the parties, we will be making a prayer for interim injunction against Hero MotoCorp before the duly constituted tribunal. Needless to add that we will also take all possible steps to thwart any challenge to the order of reference of the disputes to arbitration", said Hero Electric.

Hero Electric had claimed that as per the non-compete clause, they had the sole right to use the brand name with regard to the electric vehicle space, and not even entities controlled by the larger Munjal family shall have rights over it. This is as per the non-compete clause mentioned in the restructuring plans of the Hero Group hammered out in 2010.