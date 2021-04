The Bombay High Court has stayed all investigations with regards to an FIR filed against Indiabulls Housing Finance (IHFL) in Palghar district on April 13. The division bench of the Bombay High Court in its hearing on April 27 found the matter to be an exceptional case and passed a detailed order staying all investigations in the matter.

The court said that the complaint appeared to be "mala fide and deficient" and stayed investigations until further hearing in June-end.

IHFL shareholder Ashutosh Kamble had accused the promoters and directors of the company of siphoning off funds and committing accounting irregularities. The complainant said that he suffered devaluation of shares due to the alleged irregularities by IHFL from 2014 to 2020.

The HC said on April 27, "We prima facie are of the opinion that the complaint filed by respondent no 2 [Ashutosh Kamble] appears to be mala fide and deficient. It is needless to observe that since we have stayed the investigation, the question of taking further action on basis of said FIR would not arise."