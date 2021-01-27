HC seeks govts' response on PIL over Uber's mobile app

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday sought the response from the Centre and the Maharashtra government to a PIL that raised concerns over the alleged lack of transparency in cab aggregator Uber's mobile application with regard to registration of complaints.
A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a petition filed by advocate Savina Crasto, claiming that the companys mobile application has no information pertaining to its contact details, wherein users can register complaints.