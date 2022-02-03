HC puts on hold Haryana govt's 75% quota for locals in private jobs

The Punjab and High Court on Thursday put on hold the Haryana government's 75 percent quota for locals in private jobs.

In 2020, the Haryana state assembly had passed the legislation reserving a 75 percent quota for locals in the private job. In March 2021, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had given his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had tabled the bill in the Haryana assembly making it compulsory for the private sector firms to reserve 75 percent of jobs with a salary up to Rs 50,000 per month for the locals. The bill also consisted of a clause that can be invoked by companies in case appropriate local candidates cannot be found. In such cases, they have to inform the government of such a step before hiring someone from outside.

