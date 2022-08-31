HC directs Telegram to disclose details of channels violating copyright law

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Delhi High Court has ruled that no person or organisation, even an infringer, may claim the defence of free speech and the right to privacy to escape the repercussions of unlawful behaviour while ordering messaging app Telegram to provide in a sealed cover the information about channels that were propagating specific content in breach of copyright law.

The Delhi High Court has ruled that no person or organisation, even an infringer, may claim the defence of free speech and the right to privacy to escape the repercussions of unlawful behaviour. The high court made the remark while ordering messaging app Telegram to provide in a sealed cover information about channels that were propagating specific content in breach of copyright law, including their mobile numbers and IP addresses.

When dealing with a lawsuit filed by a coaching facility and its owner against the unauthorised sharing of its teaching materials on various channels on the platform using masked identities, Justice Prathiba M Singh ruled that Telegram's reliance on the laws of privacy and the right to free speech and expression was entirely inappropriate in these particular facts and circumstances. The plaintiffs would be helpless to pursue damages, the judge ruled, unless the owners of the infringing channels were made public.

Telegram relied on both Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, which protects the right to freedom of speech and expression, and Article 21 of the Constitution, which provides for the protection of privacy. In these situations, the same is wholly inappropriate. The right to freedom of speech or the right to life including the right to privacy cannot be used by any person or entity, let alone an infringer, in order to escape the consequences of illegal actions, said the high court in its order dated August 30.

In response to Telegram's submission of it being an intermediary under the Information Technology (IT) Act and thus being obliged to not disclose the details of the originator of the information, the high court opined that mere disabling or taking down of channels was an insufficient remedy as these channels were clearly hydra-headed and were surfacing one after the other owing to the ease with which they can be created. The provisions of the IT Act and the Rules, it added, have to be construed harmoniously with the rights and remedies provided to the copyright owners under the Copyright Act and even the IT guidelines do not, in any manner, obviate the duty of Telegram as a platform to take all effective steps required to protect the intellectual property rights.

Justice Singh also clarified that merely because Telegram chooses to locate its server in Singapore, the copyright owners cannot be left completely without any remedy against the actual infringers in law. Unless and until the identity of the operators of these channels who are ex facie infringers of the Plaintiffs' copyright are disclosed, the plaintiffs are rendered remediless for recovering damages. 'Take down' or blocking orders are merely token relief for the interregnum and without monetary relief of damages, coupled with mushrooming of infringing platforms, the copyright owner's spirit to create and write may be considerably negated, said the high court.

The Supreme Court recognises that if there is a law in existence to justify the disclosure of information and there is a need for the disclosure considering the nature of encroachment of the right then privacy cannot be a ground to justify non-disclosure, so long as the same is not disproportionate, the judge said. The high court emphasised that if the protection of copyright is not evolved as per the changing times, it would have a chilling effect on the progressive initiatives taken by educators in sharing their materials and ensuring accessibility in the age of cloud computing and diminishing national boundaries in data storage, conventional concepts of territoriality cannot be strictly applied.