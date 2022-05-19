Gyanvapi Masjid row: Supreme Court to hear case on Friday; asks Varanasi court not to take up matter today

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the trial court in Varanasi not to proceed with the Gyanvapi Mosque case till Friday, May 20. The apex court will hear the matter tomorrow.

The top court had on Tuesday directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where 'Shivling' is said to be found in the survey and allowed Muslims to offer 'Namaz'. Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha, while hearing a plea of the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid which manages Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, passed the order and refused to stay the ongoing proceedings before the lower court.

On Tuesday, the Varanasi court, which had ordered the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex, removed Advocate Commissioner Ajay Mishra for displaying "irresponsible behaviour towards the discharge of his duties", while it also granted two more days to the commission to file the survey report.

The local court's May 12 ordered the videography survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex. The order came on a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque. The mosque management committee had opposed filming inside the mosque and also accused the court-appointed commissioner of partiality.

The original suit was filed in 1991 in the Varanasi district court for the restoration of the ancient temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands. The plea has been taken in the suit that said the mosque is a part of the temple.