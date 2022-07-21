SC halts hearing in Gyanvapi case till Varanasi court pronounces verdict

The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to halt the hearing of the Gyanvapi mosque case till a verdict is pronounced by a Varanasi district court in a separate petition. The matter has now been posted for further hearing in the first week of October.

"The case is being argued before the district court and the proceedings are pending. (We) shall wait for the verdict of district court before hearing the case," the apex court said.

The top court also dismissed the plea seeking the right to worship the 'Shivling' said to be found at the disputed Gyanvapi site, which is adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The court even refused to hear the plea seeking carbon dating of the 'Shivling', news agency ANI reported.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by Anjuman Intezemia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque . In its plea, the committee had challenged the survey report filed by the court-appointed commission which inspected and conducted a survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi.

Meanwhile, the Varanasi court is hearing the plea filed by the Anjuman Intezemia Masjid Committee questioning the maintainability of the suit filed by the other party. A group of petitioners had earlier alleged that a 'Shivling' was found at the Gyanvapi Mosque complex and had sought permission to worship the 'Shivling'.