In a nationwide drive against fake invoices, non-existent or fly-by-night firms and circular trading, 25 persons have been arrested in just four days, Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) sources said.

The 25 arrested include the son of a sugar baron MLA and two chartered accountants. About 350 cases have been booked for issuance of fake invoices against 1180 entities. The actual amount of fake input tax credit (ITC) involved is being ascertained, said the above-mentioned sources.

Search and investigation are on to identify and apprehend the other persons who were involved in the racket and also the beneficiaries who have used the fake invoices to evade GST, income tax, and do money laundering, they added.

Major goods involved in these cases are MS/SS scrap, articles of iron & steel, copper rod /wire, waste & scrap of non-ferrous metals, plastic granules, PVC resin, readymade garments, gold & silver, construction services, works contract services, agro products, milk product, mobile, manpower supply services, advertisement and animation services, etc.

The DGCI sources said that the drive against the GST evaders and ITC fraudsters is expected to further intensify in days to come and many more arrests will be done. A top source also said that the cases would also be investigated against the beneficiaries by the Enforcement Directorate for money laundering.

The drive was intensified after a high-level video-conferencing meeting in the Department of Revenue on November 7 which was attended by all the senior officials of DGGI, GST, GSTN, Enforcement Directorate, CBIC and CBDT.

To intensify the drive further, a plan has already been chalked out.

Following the crackdown on GST fake invoice frauds, DGGI and CGST formations have so far acted in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ludhiana, Chennai, Nagpur, Kolkata, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Bhilai, Jodhpur, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, etc.

"Considering the menace of the fake invoices and hawala racket and their damaging impact on the stability of the economy, it is also being examined whether, apart from taking action against the beneficiaries under GST laws, Income Tax Act, and Prevention of Money Laundering Act, issuers of fake invoices as well as beneficiaries of such invoices can be detained under COFEPOSA," said the sources, adding further that the procedure for new GST registration is also being tightened.