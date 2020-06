The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on a batch of petitions challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs order of March 29 directing for full payment of wages to workers by private enterprises. This came after the government clarified that while the MHA order for full wages was discontinued from May 18, it was still in effect for 54 days.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General KK Venugopal also clarified that while the order was in effect, the issue of payment of wages was best left to be decided by the employers and employees.

Batting for the MHA order, the AG submitted that it was a one-time, temporary measure to mitigate the hardships caused to the laborers and contract workers. He argued that it was issued in public interest so as to avoid a financial crisis for those in the lower strata of society.

Opposing the plea by private enterprises, the AG submitted that financial incapacity can’t be used as a grounds for challenging a government directive. He also pointed out that so far no evidence, by way of audited balance sheets, has been placed before the court to show that the private enterprises lack the means to pay full wages.

He also assured the court that the government was alive to the needs of small industries. He argued that the government had announced various relief measures, infusing liquidity of thousands of crores into the MSME sector.

The Supreme Court meanwhile questioned the government’s powers. The SC observed that as per the Industrial Disputes Act, private enterprises can be asked to pay only up to 50 percent of salaries during times of natural calamity.

The SC, however, also stressed on the need for a conciliatory approach to resolve the issue. The SC noted that there can't be a situation where the workers are left without pay. It, however, also observed that the industry too might not have the money to pay full salaries. Here, the SC observed, that there’s a need to strike a balance.

The SC noted that the industry can’t run without labour. It observed that the issue should not be tilted either towards the workers or towards private enterprises. The SC urged for the two sides to work to find a common middle ground.