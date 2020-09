The Finance Ministry is considering all legal options before it decides the future course of action in the Rs 20,000 crore Vodafone tax arbitration case. The government was taken by surprise when the Permanent Court of Arbitration in Hague held that the conduct of the Indian authorities was in breach of "fair and equitable" treatment assured under the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), signed between The Netherlands and India.

Reacting to the development on Vodafone Group winning the arbitration against India, the Finance Ministry said, "It has just been informed that the award in the arbitration case invoked by Vodafone International Holding BV against the Government of India has been passed. The Government will be studying the award and all its aspects carefully in consultation with our counsels. After such consultations, the government will consider all options and take a decision on further course of action including legal remedies before appropriate fora."

Meanwhile, experts said that Vodafone was expected to get this relief. Amit Maheshwari, partner at AKM Global said, "This victory of Vodafone under the Bilateral Investment Treaty between India and Netherlands was expected, considering the widespread condemnation India faced on its decision to retrospectively amend the law to tax Vodafone, overruling a favorable judgment they got from the Supreme Court against the tax office.”

"The Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) entered by India in the past were wide enough to cover tax issues. This was something which India was not comfortable with and therefore India came out with a model Bilateral Investment Treaty in 2015 which left out tax and the most favoured-nation clause among various other changes. To date, India has terminated BITs with more than 60 countries. However, the new model BITs have found few takers with some countries like Bangladesh entering BITs, based on the 2015 model. Going forward, this decision will not result in more companies opting for this approach as most BITs have already been terminated by India."

Meanwhile, sources told CNBC-TV18 that in the arbitration case, it is clear no damages have been awarded against the government of India. "There is a wrong impression that the government will have to return Rs 20,000 crore because of this award. The Government of India has been asked to pay only 4.3 million pounds, ie around Rs 40 crore which is 60 percent of the tribunal's administrative cost while the rest 40 percent of the cost would be borne by the Vodafone. Also, Government of India may have to refund the tax collected, which is about Rs 45 crore, only if it does not go for an appeal against the award. Therefore, the total outgo would be around Rs 85 crore only," the source said.

The Arbitral Tribunal held that it has jurisdiction to consider Vodafone's claims on breach of the treaty between the two countries. The Tribunal also held that given the facts of the case, Vodafone was entitled to protection under norms of the treaty of "fair and equitable" treatment. The Hague-based Tribunal held the levy of retrospective tax of Rs 20,000 crore by Indian authorities was in breach of the BIT.