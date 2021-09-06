'Govt testing court's patience': SC slams centre for delayed appointments to tribunals

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday slammed the government for delayed appointments to tribunals. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) observed that the government is testing the court's patience.

CJI said that he is "very upset" and questioned if the government does not want tribunals.

"Govt is emasculating the tribunals by not appointing members," the court said.

"Government is bent on not following SC judgments. It is not honoring the SC judgment in Madras Bar Assoc Case. We know how bureaucracy functions, every time a judgment is passed, they think they can pass an act to nullify. This will continue, that every time we pass a judgment, Government will come out with a new act. Tribunals Reforms Act is a reproduction of provisions that were struck down by SC in the Madras Bar assoc case. They can’t enact a law that is directly violative of what has been held by SC," it observed.

"NCLT and NCLAT are critical for the country's economy. Because of the vacancies, they are not able to adhere to the timeline. A critical situation has arisen. NCLT and NCLAT will not able to adhere to the prescribed deadline under IBC. Names recommended for Consumer Disputes Tribunals are deleted without any clarity," it said.

The court further warned that it is considering closing tribunals and initiating contempt action against the government. SC said that it will allow time till September 13 to give clarity on appointments, failing which court will proceed to pass orders.