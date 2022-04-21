Govt tells SC Jahangirpuri demolition part of exercise that began in 2021 to remove encroachments

After getting rapped by the Supreme Court on reports of demolition continuing even after the stay order by the court, the Central government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi told the court that the d rive against encroachments in Jahangirpuri began in January and that notices were issued before that for structures that were demolished.

"There are Delhi High Court orders to MCD to demolish illegal structures in Jahangirpuri," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the SC. "It is f actually incorrect to say that only Muslims were targeted. Notices were issued, and hearings were conducted. Some groups are filing such cases, and political parties then rally around such issues."

The solicitor general said: "Cases are pending from 2021 in Delhi High Court with clear orders to MCD for removing encroachments."

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Jahangirpuri demolition drive for two weeks and said it would take a serious view it finds that demolition continued on April 20 even after its status quo order.

The SC asked those representing the New Delhi Municipal Corporation ( NDMC) to find out when the court order on ceasing demolition activities was communicated to the civic body. "Does the MCD require a bulldozer to simply clear footpaths?" it asked.

Days after Jahangirpuri was rocked by back-to-back violence, bulldozers rolled into the area and tore down several structures close to a mosque as part of an anti-encroachment drive by NDMC. The demolition, which started around 10.15 am, went on for two hours despite the Supreme Court’s directions at 10.45 am that the status quo be maintained, according to some reports.

The Jahangirpuri area witnessed violent clashes, including stone-pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 17. The area had witnessed incidents of violence on April 16 and April 18 also.

There was heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces across the capital on April 21. Student unions, including the National Students’ Union of India and the All India Students’ Union, have planned rallies on Thursday to mark their protest.