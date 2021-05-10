  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal

Govt files affidavit before SC on COVID-19 pandemic management

Updated : May 10, 2021 02:09:40 IST

Ahead of a crucial hearing in the Supreme Court in the suo motu cognisance case involving distribution of essential supplies and services during COVID-19, the government has filed an affidavit on the pandemic management.
Published : May 10, 2021 08:52 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Total vehicle registrations in India slips 30% to 1,52,71,519 units in 2020-21: FADA

Total vehicle registrations in India slips 30% to 1,52,71,519 units in 2020-21: FADA

Lending a helping hand: India Cares helps 1,500 to 2,000 people in just a month

Lending a helping hand: India Cares helps 1,500 to 2,000 people in just a month

UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit down 45% to Rs 1,774 crore

UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit down 45% to Rs 1,774 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement