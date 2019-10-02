Government defends e-cigarette ban in court with attack on Juul
Updated : October 02, 2019 07:38 AM IST
The impending introduction of Juul e-cigarettes in India was a factor in the government's decision to ban the sale of vaping products, a top government lawyer said in court on Tuesday while defending the order.
The government took the step last month, warning Indians of a vaping "epidemic" among young people and dashing plans of companies such as US-based Juul Labs Inc and Philip Morris International to sell products in the country.
Even before the ban was announced, the Indian government had said products such as Juul were harmful and could potentially undermine its tobacco control efforts. More than 900,000 people die each year in India because of tobacco-related illnesses.
