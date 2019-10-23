Government and Facebook spar over decryption laws at Supreme Court
Updated : October 23, 2019 02:06 PM IST
The government said in an affidavit it planned to frame new rules to govern social media "keeping in view the ever-growing threats to individual rights and nation's integrity, sovereignty, and security."
Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court that it was the responsibility of social media companies to share data wherever there was a threat to national security.
Facebook's lawyer Mukul Rohtagi told the court the company was not obliged to share users' data with the Indian government.
