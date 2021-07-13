Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • legal>
    • Google fined $592 million in dispute with French publishers

    Google fined $592 million in dispute with French publishers

    Profile image
    By AP | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Google has been fined 500 million euros ($592 million) over a dispute with French publishers who want the company to pay for the use of their news.

    Google fined $592 million in dispute with French publishers
    France's competition regulator announced Tuesday that it has fined Google 500 million euros ($592 million) over a dispute with French publishers who want the company to pay for the use of their news.
    The agency threatened fines of another 900,000 euros (around $1 million) per day if Google doesn't produce proposals within two months on how it will compensate news producers.
    Google France said in a statement it was very disappointed by the decision, and that the fine doesn't reflect the efforts put in place or the reality of the use of news content on our platform. It said it is negotiating in good faith toward a solution, and on the verge of reaching an agreement with some publishers.
    Also Read: Why is Google delaying the deprecation of cookies?
    The dispute is part of a larger effort by the European Union to force Google and other tech companies to compensate publishers for content.
    The French antitrust agency had issued temporary orders to Google earlier this year to hold talks within three months with news publishers, and fined the company Tuesday for breaching those orders.
    Also Read: Google rejects allegations as "meritless" after 36 US states file antitrust lawsuit
    Google has been repeatedly targeted by French and European Union antitrust authorities for various business activities seen as abusing its market dominance.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Elgar Parishad case transferred to NIA as it pertains to national security: Probe agency to HC

    Next Article

    Pay tax promptly and punctually, don't remain mere reel heroes: HC to film stars

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Adani Ports704.00 -14.05 -1.96
    HCL Tech967.95 -11.50 -1.17
    Dr Reddys Labs5,437.10 -57.20 -1.04
    Tech Mahindra1,050.15 -6.45 -0.61
    Maruti Suzuki7,430.35 -39.75 -0.53
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech969.20 -9.85 -1.01
    Dr Reddys Labs5,440.00 -49.55 -0.90
    Maruti Suzuki7,426.65 -44.50 -0.60
    Tech Mahindra1,050.50 -6.00 -0.57
    HUL2,435.40 -9.40 -0.38
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Adani Ports704.00 -14.05 -1.96
    HCL Tech967.95 -11.50 -1.17
    Dr Reddys Labs5,437.10 -57.20 -1.04
    Tech Mahindra1,050.15 -6.45 -0.61
    Maruti Suzuki7,430.35 -39.75 -0.53
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech969.20 -9.85 -1.01
    Dr Reddys Labs5,440.00 -49.55 -0.90
    Maruti Suzuki7,426.65 -44.50 -0.60
    Tech Mahindra1,050.50 -6.00 -0.57
    HUL2,435.40 -9.40 -0.38

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4925-0.0775-0.10
    Euro-Rupee88.1170-0.2680-0.30
    Pound-Rupee103.1480-0.3000-0.29
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6741-0.0015-0.21
    View More