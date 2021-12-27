Google approaches Karnataka HC against CCI's probe into Play Store rules

Google has filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court, seeking more time to respond to Competition Commission of India's (CCI) questions into its Play Store rules.

‘We have filed a writ in Karnataka High Court regarding the interim relief application in the Google Play probe by the CCI, seeking to move forward in line with established due process principles. We respect the CCI’s investigative process and will continue to engage cooperatively and constructively in the interest of a fair investigation," Google said in a statement.

Google has also sought that CCI share identity of complainants, and add a judicial member to panel.

Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) had approached CCI in October seeking interim relief from Google’s Play Store policy.

ADIF said app developers, especially those selling digital goods and services, have been unhappy and vocal about their objections to the policy ever since it was announced back in September 2020. Google has been tinkering with the policy since moving the deadline and then lowering the percentage of its app store fees to make it more palatable to the app developers, it noted.

Google had previously stated that apps that choose to sell digital content through its Play Store have to use Google Play billing system and pay a percentage of the in-app purchase as a fee. It had given time until September 30, 2021 to complete the necessary updates. However, it extended the deadline to March 31, 2022 after concerns were raised by the developer community in India.