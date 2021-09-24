Google calls CCI ‘habitual offender’, accuses it of leaking info ‘like a sieve’

Tech giant Google on Friday alleged that India's antitrust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) was leaking information ‘like a sieve’ and accused it of being a habitual offender.

“CCI is leaking info like a sieve. A habitual defaulter continues repetitive violation of confidentiality by CCI, which requires protective orders,” Google told the Delhi High Court, which was hearing a writ petition filed by the tech giant against the regulator over the leak of a confidential report.

Google claimed that leakages are happening every day and sensitive information is being leaked to the media.

The company was referring to a confidential interim fact-finding report submitted by the Director General’s office to the CCI on September 18, which was leaked to the media. The report was about an ongoing investigation into Google’s Android smartphone agreements. Google has said that it has not yet received or reviewed the confidential report.

“Media outlets have published findings of DG investigation report on Google... selective leaks to hang us,” Google said in the court. It added that under Sec 57 of the Competition Act, CCI is bound to ensure confidentiality and an investigation report can only be sent from DG to CCI.

While the high court observed that the leaks are unfortunate, it noted that prima facie it is not inclined to stay proceedings. The court will examine the DG investigation report and resume hearing on September 27, it said.

The developments come after reports last week had stated that CCI's investigation arm, the Director-General has found Google guilty of anti-competitive behavior in the Smartphone Operating System Market.

It must be noted that under the Competition Act, the DG investigation report is interim in nature and it is submitted to CCI for finalisation.