Business Google antes up $2.6M to settle pay, job discrimination case Updated : February 02, 2021 07:49 AM IST The settlement will barely put a dent in Google or its corporate parent Alphabet Inc., which generates more than USD 130 billion in annual revenue. The growing unrest inside Google culminated in hundreds of employees forming a labor union in last month, a rarity in the tech industry.