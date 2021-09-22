Gig workers move SC alleging violation of rights to social security by Ola, Uber, Zomato, Swiggy

The Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT), which comprises mobileapp-based transport workers and delivery workers across India, has moved the apex court against four platforms - Ola, Uber, Zomato, and Swiggy.

The trade union of ‘gig workers’ has moved the Supreme Court alleging violation of fundamental ‘Rights to Social Security’ by Ola, Uber, Zomato and Swiggy.

The Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT), which comprises mobileapp-based transport workers and delivery workers across India, has moved the apex court against four platforms - Ola, Uber, Zomato, and Swiggy.

They are alleging that the way these partnership agreements are structured, it leads to exploitation through forced labour.

These workers say that they have a fundamental Right to Social Security and the structure of these arrangements that these partner drivers have with the companies is exploitative and is violative of the fundamental rights.

They point out that whatever term and terminology is used by these platforms, there is no denying the fact that there is an employer-employee relationship between these drivers, gig workers and the platforms and that needs recognition.

The union say that these gig workers should be recognised as workers under the Unorganised Workers Social Security Act, which would help them avail of benefits under various government schemes.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ashmit Kumar for more details.