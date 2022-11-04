Homelegal news

Gangster brings bottle full of mosquitoes to court asking for nets in jail

Gangster brings bottle full of mosquitoes to court asking for nets in jail

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Prison authorities opposed Lakdawala's plea and said that the nails and strings used for setting up the mosquito nets could pose safety concerns. Although the gangster said he would use the net without nails and strings, his plea was rejected by the court.

An undertrial gangster Ejaz Lakdawala brought a bottle full of mosquitoes to a Sessions court on November 4 to draw attention to the mosquito menace at the Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai and requested that nets be granted to him in jail.

Recommended Articles

View All

Exclusive: Gogoro aims to remove range anxiety as riders can go up to 100 kms with our tech: Founder

IST3 Min(s) Read

Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

IST7 Min(s) Read

Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

IST4 Min(s) Read

There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Lakdawala showed the judge the bottle full of swatted mosquitoes to highlight the severe mosquito menace in the prison and how it is a health risk for the prisoners, Indian Express reported.

Lakdawala and other undertrials lodged at the Taloja jail have approached various courts to provide mosquito nets to the accused after they were taken away by authorities in May following a search of belongings of undertrials.

Also read |
Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari says ‘will marry a Zimbabwean guy,’ if they defeat India

The gangster, who has been lodge at the Taloja Central Jail since he was sent to judicial custody in 2020, told the court that he was allowed to use a mosquito net earlier. He said that some staff and undertrials were granted permission by courts to use nets. However, prison authorities opposed Lakdawala’s plea saying that the nails and strings used for setting up the mosquito nets could pose safety concerns.

When the gangster said he would use the net without nails and strings, his plea was rejected by the court, which directed him to use a mosquito repellent instead.

Also read | Travel from Chennai to Mysuru in less than 7 hours aboard Vande Bharat Express: See price and other details here

Lakdawala has been accused of several criminal cases, including those under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Earlier this year, the Elgar Parishad Bhima Koregaon case accused Anand Teltumbde, Sagar Gorkhe and Gautam Navlakha approached the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court seeking permission to use mosquito nets after another accused Vernon Gonsalves, 65, was hospitalised and put on oxygen support for dengue. The plea is still pending in court.

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

mosquitomosquito repellantsprisons

Previous Article

Delhi air reels under 'severe' category, primary schools shut from tomorrow

Next Article

Delhi: Major crimes up by 440% in 10 years, says report