Gangster brings bottle full of mosquitoes to court asking for nets in jail

Prison authorities opposed Lakdawala's plea and said that the nails and strings used for setting up the mosquito nets could pose safety concerns. Although the gangster said he would use the net without nails and strings, his plea was rejected by the court.

An undertrial gangster Ejaz Lakdawala brought a bottle full of mosquitoes to a Sessions court on November 4 to draw attention to the mosquito menace at the Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai and requested that nets be granted to him in jail.

Lakdawala showed the judge the bottle full of swatted mosquitoes to highlight the severe mosquito menace in the prison and how it is a health risk for the prisoners, Indian Express reported.

Lakdawala and other undertrials lodged at the Taloja jail have approached various courts to provide mosquito nets to the accused after they were taken away by authorities in May following a search of belongings of undertrials.

The gangster, who has been lodge at the Taloja Central Jail since he was sent to judicial custody in 2020, told the court that he was allowed to use a mosquito net earlier. He said that some staff and undertrials were granted permission by courts to use nets. However, prison authorities opposed Lakdawala’s plea saying that the nails and strings used for setting up the mosquito nets could pose safety concerns.

When the gangster said he would use the net without nails and strings, his plea was rejected by the court, which directed him to use a mosquito repellent instead.

Lakdawala has been accused of several criminal cases, including those under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Earlier this year, the Elgar Parishad Bhima Koregaon case accused Anand Teltumbde, Sagar Gorkhe and Gautam Navlakha approached the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court seeking permission to use mosquito nets after another accused Vernon Gonsalves, 65, was hospitalised and put on oxygen support for dengue. The plea is still pending in court.