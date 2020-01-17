Legal

Fresh death warrant for Nirbhaya rapists, to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am: Delhi court

Updated : January 17, 2020 06:44 PM IST

Earlier in the day, the Tihar jail authorities sought the issuance of fresh death warrants against the four convicts.

Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the court that Mukesh's mercy plea was rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.