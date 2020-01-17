Legal
Fresh death warrant for Nirbhaya rapists, to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am: Delhi court
Updated : January 17, 2020 06:44 PM IST
Earlier in the day, the Tihar jail authorities sought the issuance of fresh death warrants against the four convicts.
Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the court that Mukesh's mercy plea was rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.
The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi.
