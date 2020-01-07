Legal
Four convicts in Nirbhaya case to be hanged on January 22 in Tihar jail: Delhi court
Updated : January 07, 2020 05:05 PM IST
The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora who issued death warrants against them.
The four death row convicts are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta.
