Legal Fortnite maker sues Apple, Google after removal of game from app stores Updated : August 14, 2020 08:28 AM IST Apple and Google cited a direct payment feature rolled out on the Fortnite app earlier on Thursday as the violation. Epic sued in US court seeking no money from Apple or Google but rather injunctions that would end many of the companies' practices related to their app stores.