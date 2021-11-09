Former SBI chairman Pratip Chaudhuri gets bail in loan scam

Former State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri, who was arrested in the Jaisalmer Hotel Loan Case, was granted bail on Tuesday.

On October 31, Chaudhuri was arrested from his Delhi home by the Jaisalmer police for his alleged role in crippled Rs 200 crore Garh Rajwada hotel project in the city which was sold for Rs 25 crore to Alchemist ARC in March 2014.

The project was financed by the bank in 2007. Chaudhuri has been a director on the board of the ARC since his retirement in September 2013.

The arrest of Chaudhuri had evoked responses from a host of top bankers calling the decision unfortunate and a request for protection of individuals by a legal framework for taking commercial decisions.