Former McDonald's India partner Vikram Bakshi barred from leaving the country
Updated : September 19, 2019 06:45 AM IST
A division Bench of NCLAT composed of Justices S.J. Mukhopadhyaya and Bansi Bhat has barred Vikram Bakshi from leaving India without prior permission.
Bakshi is facing the heat on multiple fronts as a Tis Hazari court has summoned him on October 11 for fraud and conspiracy in a complaint filed by Montreaux Resorts.
