Foreign shareholders of Flipkart have approached authorities amid cropping up of tax-related issues in the Walmart-Flipkart deal, reported Business Standard. A number of stakeholders have moved to the Authority of Advance Rulings (AAR) seeking clarity on the taxability of the capital gains arising out of the two-year-old deal, the report said.

“The authority has taken up some of the cases this month itself and may take four to five months to get a final order on the matter," a tax official was quoted as saying in the report. Companies have been asked to file tax returns by authorities to claim refunds if they believe their tax liability is less than the amount being deducted, a source told the paper.

Walmart deducted taxes from Flipkart's shareholders like SoftBank, Naspers and Accel Partners to pay withholding tax to the government, the report said. A total of Rs 7,439 crore withholding tax was paid by Walmart back in September 2018 to tax authorities on payments made to ten major shareholders of Flipkart, said the report.