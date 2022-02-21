Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad gets 5 years jail term, Rs 60 lakh fine in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case

A special CBI court on Monday sentenced Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad to five years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him in connection with the Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case of the fodder scam.

After his conviction in the case on February 15, Lalu was lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail and then shifted to state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

In jail since December 2017, Prasad served most of his sentence period at the RIMS. He was taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, in January 2021 after his health condition deteriorated.

Prasad had earlier been sentenced to 14 years in jail in four other fodder scam cases. The final case was related to withdrawals of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda treasury during his tenure as the chief minister of undivided Bihar. "Of the 99 accused in the case, 24 were acquitted, while three-year jail terms have been pronounced for 34 accused. A total of 41 convicts have been sent to prison," CBI counsel BMP Singh said.

The CBI had examined 575 witnesses in the case, and filed chargesheet against 170 people. However, only 99 accused, including Prasad, faced trial which had commenced in 1996.

In the course of the 22-year-long trial, 55 accused died, while eight turned government approvers. As many as six accused are still absconding. Former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry Secretary Beck Julius and Animal Husbandry Assistant Director Dr KM Prasad were the main accused.

The fodder scam, pegged at Rs 950 crore, was first unearthed by the then Chaibasa deputy commissioner Amit Khare. The Animal Husbandry Department had allegedly issued fake bills for large disbursements from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar. Prasad, then the chief minister, also held the finance portfolio.

The RJD supremo, who has been sentenced to 14 years in prison and slapped with a total fine of Rs 60 lakh, is on bail in four other cases related to Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries after conviction. The CBI named Prasad as an accused in June 1997. The agency framed charges against Prasad and former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra, who died in 2019.

The central agency had registered 53 separate cases in connection with the scam in 1996.

