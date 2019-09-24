Legal
Facebook-Aadhaar linkage and WhatsApp traceability: Supreme Court says government must frame rules
Updated : September 24, 2019 01:42 PM IST
Neither the High Court nor the Supreme Court is the right forum to frame guidelines on the issue, the court observed.
India is a vital market for Facebook and its subsidiary service WhatsApp.
Any adverse ruling by the court would have had serious ramification for these social media platforms.
