Explained: Importance of Effectively Addressing Whistleblower Complaints

Written by: Rupinder Malik and Madhvi Datta

‘Whistleblowers’ play a significant role in encouraging transparency and accountability across the private and public sector, often exposing serious compliance and governance issues. Organisations dedicated to securing the highest standards of legal compliance, professional integrity, and corporate governance provide a culture where suspected unethical practices and wrongdoings can be raised without the fear of reprisals.

In India, statutory protections afforded to whistleblowers are set out in various pieces of legislation. The Whistleblower Protection Act 2014, the key legislation on whistleblowing in India, provides safeguards for whistleblowers who makes public interest disclosure of acts of corruption, wilful misuse of power/ discretion or a criminal offences (actual or suspected) by a public servant. Although the Act has received the President’s assent, it is yet to be implemented. Further, the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, require listed companies to devise an effective whistleblowing mechanism to report illegal or unethical practices.

The 2018 amendment to the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 introduced an ‘adequate procedures in place’ defence to an allegation of bribery against a body corporate. Though these guidelines are yet to prescribed, they are likely to include an effective whistleblower mechanism. Two recent updates are the reward scheme introduced by India’s securities and commodity market regulator (the SEBI) for incentivising informants to report any violation of insider trading laws in listed companies; and the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 which makes it mandatory for listed companies to disclose all whistleblower complaints to auditors and mention the same in the audit reports.

However, legislations in India do not specifically dictate the manner of implementation of whistleblower policies and investigation of complaints. A key question looms—what are the best practices? A comprehensive vigil mechanism must be adopted which provides adequate protection to whistleblowers as well as for setting up a secure channel/ hotline to raise concerns. Training, appropriate communication and general awareness amongst the employees are a must. More importantly, a whistleblower needs to be ensured of non-retaliation and anonymity.

Today, given the wide range of concerns raised by whistleblowers, distinguishing between genuine and frivolous concerns, is critical. In some cases, a disgruntled employee may levy flippant allegations to settle personal scores. As a matter of good practice, the concerned department within the company (legal and compliance/ investigation/ ethics) must make a preliminary and qualitative assessment of the complaint. Certain other factors such as delay in making the complaint and potential conflict of interest can also be taken into consideration. The nature of the allegations (such as fraud, anti-corruption, bribery, money laundering, or misconduct or breach of code of conduct or policies) is likely to determine whether a thorough internal investigation is required and the need for hiring an external counsel to undertake the investigation.

A key challenge while evaluating the whistle-blower complaint is to ensure completeness and accuracy of the disclosures made. There may be instances where the complaint does not contain enough grounds to initiate an investigation. In such cases, further information on the incident in question must be obtained from the whistle-blower or other relevant sources. In addition, documentation and email review, data analysis, and preliminary interviews could be conducted, to gather more information.

Anonymous complaints often include information that may be somewhat vague, and the allegations could, at the outset, appear baseless, however, it is crucial to take every complaint seriously because an allegation that seems unsubstantiated might just be the tip of the iceberg. These complaints may provide evidence of white-collar crimes and lapses within the organisation.

Allegations have been made in the past against multiple organizations for brushing aside or underplaying whistle-blower complaints and wrongdoings of employees particularly the leadership team, to protect the organisation from reputation and financial loss. Certain companies have also faced actions under extra-territorial foreign laws such as the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act for failing to undertake appropriate action in the light of whistle-blower complaints and disclosures.

Just a few days back, a leading global fintech company’s scam has once again brought the critical issue of not addressing the whistleblower complaints effectively to the forefront. Each organisation needs to think through if they are investigating and addressing all whistle-blower complaints in a timely and effective manner!