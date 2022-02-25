Ex-NSE executive Anand Subramanian not cooperating, says has forgotten login credentials: CBI sources

National Stock Exchange’s former Group Operating Officer Anand Subramanian is not cooperating with the team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the NSE co-location scam, sources in the federal agency told CNBC-TV18 on Friday.

Subramanian is the first to be arrested in connection with the irregularities in the exchange’s colocation facility between 2010 and 2015. CBI arrested him from Chennai on Thursday night. As per procedure, the investigating agency secured his transit remand and has taken him to Delhi as the CBI FIR was filed at the agency’s unit in the national capital.

Along with co-location-related irregularities, CBI is also investigating the hiring and promotion of Anand Subramanian in NSE on allegations that he didn't meet the qualification criteria for the position he was appointed for.

Former CEO of NSE Chitra Ramkrishna allegedly promoted Subramanian on instructions from a 'Himalayan Yogi.' In the forensic audit of NSE, the auditors found that the 'yogi' was in fact Subramanian himself. CBI, therefore, is trying to establish the finding of the auditors with more evidence.

However, according to CBI sources, Subramanian is not cooperating and refused to share his login credentials, claiming that it's been too long so he doesn't remember the login id and password.

Before his arrest, NSE officials told CBI that they believe Anand was the 'yogi' and he was the one sending emails to Chitra. The central probing agency is trying to gather more evidence to cross-check this claim.

Ramkrishna, however, maintained that 'Yogi' was a third person. In her statement to CBI, she cited a technical glitch for the irregularities in the co-location facility.

CBI has already collected documents from the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The agency has recorded the statements of SEBI and NSE officials and also questioned Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, former MD and CEO of NSE.

The scam dates back to December 2015 when SEBI received complaints regarding the irregularities in Subramanian's appointment and the alleged irregularities at the co-location facility.